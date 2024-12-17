Blockmate Ventures Gains Strategic Investment Boost

Midpoint Holdings (TSE:MATE) has released an update.

Blockmate Ventures Inc. has secured a strategic investment of CAD $1,400,000, led by renowned investor Antanas Guoga, to drive the expansion of its technology-focused portfolio. This funding will enable Blockmate to accelerate the launch of new projects, leveraging Tony G’s expertise in blockchain and sustainability.

