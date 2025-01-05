Block, Inc. Updates CDI and Securities Issuance

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh ( (AU:SQ2) ) just unveiled an update.

Block, Inc. has announced changes in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) and other securities. The total number of CDIs issued over quoted securities increased by 517,141 from the previous month, while Class A and Class B common stock decreased due to securities transfers and conversions. This adjustment may affect the company’s listing requirements and reflects ongoing equity management activities.

More about Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh

YTD Price Performance: -0.70%

Average Trading Volume: 258,628

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$91.88B

