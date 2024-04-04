Block Inc. Insider Trades Under Rule 10b5-1 Plan

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Brian Grassadonia of Block, Inc. has engaged in multiple transactions involving Class A and Class B common stock, as detailed in a recent SEC Form 4 filing. The transactions included both the acquisition and disposal of securities, with reported prices for sales providing a weighted average that varied across multiple trades. These moves, executed under a prearranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, demonstrate active management of Grassadonia’s equity stakes within the company.

