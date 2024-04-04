Block, Inc. Director Acquires Class A Stocks

Block, Inc. Shs Chess Depository Interests Repr 1 Sh (AU:SQ2) has released an update.

Mary G. Meeker, a director and reporting person at Block, Inc., has acquired 162 Class A Common Stock shares at no cost, bringing her total direct beneficial ownership to 411,337 shares. Additionally, Meeker may be deemed to share voting and investment power over 5,817 shares held indirectly by KPCB sFund Associates, LLC, per the company’s Outside Director Compensation Policy. Meeker disclaims beneficial ownership of these shares except to the extent of her pecuniary interest.

