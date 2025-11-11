BLKB to Liquidate radicant bank ag, Refocus on Core Business

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank ( (CH:BLKB) ) has issued an update.

BLKB has announced its decision to return the banking license of radicant bank ag, a subsidiary, and initiate its orderly liquidation after failing to find a viable continuation solution. This decision is expected to impact BLKB’s annual result for 2025, potentially lowering it by up to 60 million CHF compared to the previous year. Despite this, BLKB anticipates maintaining its operational business at the previous year’s level and plans to continue high distributions to certificate holders and the Canton of Basel-Landschaft. The move allows BLKB to focus on its core business and continue serving its regional customers with a full range of services.

More about Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB) is the largest bank in Baselbiet and a leading bank in Northwestern Switzerland, with around 1000 employees, 23 branches, and a balance sheet total of over 36 billion francs. Founded in 1864, BLKB is a public institution listed on the stock exchange, 74% owned by the Canton of Basel-Landschaft. It serves as an investment, pension, and corporate bank, focusing on the financial health of customers and the economic development of the region, with sustainability as a core principle.

Average Trading Volume: 372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF531.7M

See more data about BLKB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue