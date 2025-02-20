Blencowe Resources: Hydropower Study Boosts Orom-Cross Graphite Project’s Sustainability

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Blencowe Resources Plc ( (GB:BRES) ) has provided an announcement.

Blencowe Resources Plc has announced the completion of a hydropower study for its Orom-Cross Graphite Project, confirming access to low-cost, renewable energy from Uganda’s national grid. This development is a significant step towards achieving a net-zero graphite operation, enhancing the project’s appeal to potential partners and investors. The integration of hydropower not only positions Orom-Cross as a cost-effective and environmentally responsible project but also strengthens its competitiveness in the global graphite market. The company plans to secure a Power Purchase Agreement and further integrate renewable energy into its ongoing feasibility studies, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and industry-leading environmental standards.

More about Blencowe Resources Plc

Blencowe Resources Plc is engaged in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of graphite. The company’s primary project is the Orom-Cross Graphite Project located in Uganda, which aims to develop high-quality graphite products with a strong emphasis on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Blencowe is working towards becoming a leader in net-zero graphite operations, catering to global markets, especially in Europe and North America, by leveraging abundant and low-cost renewable energy sources.

YTD Price Performance: 6.67%

Average Trading Volume: 462,765

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £11.37M

