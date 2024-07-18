Blaze Minerals Limited Launches New Options Offer

Blaze Minerals Limited (AU:BLZ) has released an update.

Blaze Minerals Limited announces a fundraising initiative through the offering of up to 250 million new options at $0.0005 each to raise $125,000, alongside a separate offer of 25 million new options to an eligible director to gather an additional $12,500. Investors are advised to consider the speculative nature of these new options and consult with professional advisers. The company stresses the importance of reviewing the entire prospectus for a comprehensive understanding of the offers.

