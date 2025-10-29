Bladex Declares Third Quarter 2025 Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, Bladex announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.625 per share for the third quarter of 2025, payable on November 25, 2025, to stockholders recorded by November 10, 2025. This announcement reflects Bladex’s ongoing commitment to providing returns to its shareholders and underscores its stable financial performance. With 37,231,065.88 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025, the dividend demonstrates the bank’s robust position in the financial sector, supporting its regional expansion and servicing of a diverse customer base.

The most recent analyst rating on (BLX) stock is a Buy with a $50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio stock, see the BLX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BLX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BLX is a Outperform.

Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio’s overall stock score reflects strong earnings performance and attractive valuation, which are the most significant factors. The financial performance is solid but tempered by high leverage and cash flow concerns. Technical indicators suggest caution due to bearish signals. The positive sentiment from the earnings call further supports the stock’s potential.

More about Banco Latinoamericano De Comercio

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (Bladex) is a multinational bank established in 1979 by the central banks of Latin-American and Caribbean countries to promote foreign trade and economic integration in the region. Headquartered in Panama, Bladex operates in several countries including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, and the United States, and is listed on the NYSE. Its shareholders include central banks, state-owned banks, commercial banks, financial institutions, and both institutional and retail investors.

Average Trading Volume: 122,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.57B

