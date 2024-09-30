BlackWall Limited Announces 2024 AGM Details

Blackwall Limited (AU:BWF) has released an update.

BlackWall Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting for 2024, scheduled for November 1st at 12:00pm AEDT, to be held at their boardroom in Neutral Bay, NSW, and accessible virtually via Zoom. Shareholders are encouraged to appoint a proxy for voting to avoid technical difficulties, but will also have the option to vote electronically during the meeting. The meeting will include opportunities for shareholders to participate actively by asking questions through a moderated process.

