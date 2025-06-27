Blackstone Mortgage Holds Annual Stockholders Meeting

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Blackstone Mortgage ( (BXMT) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 27, 2025, Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. held its annual meeting of stockholders, where eight directors were elected to the board. The stockholders ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, and approved the executive compensation on a non-binding basis. Additionally, it was decided that future advisory votes on executive compensation will occur annually.

The most recent analyst rating on (BXMT) stock is a Hold with a $17.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on BXMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BXMT is a Neutral.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stock score reflects strong cash flow and a solid balance sheet, despite profitability concerns. The technical analysis suggests a neutral trend with potential short-term caution. Valuation is appealing, with a high dividend yield and a stock price below book value. Recent earnings call highlights improvements in portfolio and balance sheet strength, positioning BXMT for future growth opportunities.

More about Blackstone Mortgage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates in the real estate finance industry, primarily focusing on originating and acquiring senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate in North America, Europe, and Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 1,428,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.36B

