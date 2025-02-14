Blackstone Minerals Issues 10 Million Unlisted Options

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Blackstone Minerals Ltd ( (AU:BSX) ) has issued an update.

Blackstone Minerals Limited announced the issuance of 10,000,000 unlisted options with an exercise price of $0.07, expiring on December 3, 2027. This strategic move is part of the company’s efforts to bolster its financial position and enhance its capacity for future exploration and development projects, potentially impacting its operational growth and market presence.

More about Blackstone Minerals Ltd

Blackstone Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily deals with nickel, gold, and other valuable minerals with a market focus on expanding its resource base and production capabilities.

YTD Price Performance: 86.67%

Average Trading Volume: 1,241,456

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$32.45M

