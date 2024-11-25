Blackstone Minerals Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (AU:BSX) has released an update.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key approvals included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Alison Gaines. This success underscores confidence in Blackstone’s strategic direction and governance.

