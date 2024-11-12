BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital Details

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced its total issued share capital as of November 12, 2024, consists of 87,596,864 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. This figure will be used by shareholders to assess any changes in their holdings that must be reported under regulatory rules. This update is crucial for investors monitoring their stake in the company.

