BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Updates Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of July 23, 2024, their issued share capital stands at 90,770,864 ordinary shares, with an additional 12,439,000 shares held in treasury. Shareholders are advised to use the total non-treasury shares as a reference for reporting their stakes in the company. The notice complies with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules regarding market notifications.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.