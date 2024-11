BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that its issued capital consists of 87,646,864 ordinary shares, excluding those held in treasury. This figure is crucial for shareholders to calculate their interests in compliance with market regulations. Investors should note these changes to accurately assess their holdings.

