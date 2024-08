BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has made its Half Yearly Financial Report for the period ending 31 May 2024 available to the public. Investors can access the report through the National Storage Mechanism or directly via BlackRock’s official website. This disclosure offers a mid-year insight into the trust’s financial health and performance.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.