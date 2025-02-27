BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Director Acquires Shares

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has shared an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced a transaction involving the purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares by James Will, a Non-Executive Director. The shares were purchased at a price of £5.5816 each on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to aligning managerial interests with shareholder value.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -3.04%

Average Trading Volume: 372,553

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

