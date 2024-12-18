BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) is now available.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC, a company involved in the investment management industry, has announced the purchase of 20,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 582.20 pence per share to be held in treasury. Following this transaction, the company’s issued share capital will consist of 86,951,864 ordinary shares, with 15.75% of the total including treasury shares being held in treasury. This move impacts the company’s share capital structure and the calculation of shareholder interests as per FCA’s guidelines.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -4.11%

Average Trading Volume: 406,695

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Find detailed analytics on THRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.