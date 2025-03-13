BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC Acquires Own Shares for Treasury

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 125,000 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 532.34 pence per share, which will be held in treasury. This transaction will result in 22.93% of the company’s total issued share capital being held in treasury, affecting the voting rights and market reporting under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -7.31%

Average Trading Volume: 382,279

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

