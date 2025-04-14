BlackRock Throgmorton Trust: Director’s Share Purchase

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has provided an announcement.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announced a transaction involving Nigel Burton, a Non-Executive Director, who purchased ordinary shares through dividend reinvestment. The transaction involved 484 shares at a price of £4.94 each on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting ongoing investment activities by company insiders.

Spark’s Take on GB:THRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THRG is a Outperform.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and a solid valuation, supported by recent positive corporate events like share buybacks. Technical analysis signals are mixed, with some bearish indicators, and economic headwinds in the UK present challenges. The combination of these factors results in a moderate stock score.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

YTD Price Performance: -15.18%

Average Trading Volume: 382,539

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

