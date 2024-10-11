BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Buyback Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the buyback of 175,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 597.62 pence each, which will subsequently be held in treasury. Post-purchase, the company’s total issued share capital will consist of 88,046,864 Ordinary Shares, with an additional 15,163,000 shares in treasury, representing 14.69% of the total issued capital. The market has been advised to exclude treasury-held shares for transparency in reporting shareholding changes.

