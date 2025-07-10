BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Announces Total Voting Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) has shared an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc has announced its total voting rights and capital in accordance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. As of July 10, 2025, the company has an issued capital of 76,791,864 ordinary shares, excluding 26,418,000 shares held in treasury. This information is crucial for shareholders to determine their interest in the company and any changes to it, impacting their decision-making and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Spark’s Take on GB:THRG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:THRG is a Outperform.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC shows strong financial performance, with significant revenue growth and a robust balance sheet. The technical analysis presents mixed signals, with short-term momentum but long-term caution. The stock’s attractive valuation adds to its appeal, though economic challenges and recent market volatility introduce some risks. Overall, the stock is positioned for cautious optimism, balancing strong fundamentals with market uncertainties.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:THRG stock, click here.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

Average Trading Volume: 284,927

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on THRG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue