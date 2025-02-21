BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Announces Change in Voting Rights

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

An announcement from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP ( (GB:THRG) ) is now available.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced a change in the breakdown of its voting rights, with City of London Investment Management Company Limited now holding 5.01% of the voting rights. This shift indicates a significant stake by the investment management firm, potentially impacting the trust’s strategic decisions and influencing its market position.

More about BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC is a UK-based investment trust focused on delivering capital growth through investments primarily in smaller companies. The trust is part of the financial services industry and is managed by BlackRock Investment Management, a leading global asset management firm.

YTD Price Performance: -1.85%

Average Trading Volume: 395,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

For an in-depth examination of THRG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.