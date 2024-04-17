BlackRock Throgmorton Share Buyback Update

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the purchase of 50,000 of its own ordinary shares to be held in treasury, affecting the company’s total share count and treasury-held share percentage. Following the transaction, 10.40% of the company’s issued share capital resides in treasury, and the market should adjust their notifications of interest based on the updated shares in issue figure of 92,471,864 from 19 April 2024.

