BlackRock Throgmorton Announces Issued Share Capital

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced that as of August 29, 2024, its issued share capital stands at 90,271,864 ordinary shares, with a note to shareholders to use this figure as the basis for declaring changes in their interest in the company. This excludes the 12,938,000 shares held in treasury, in accordance with the FCA’s Transparency Directive rules.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.