BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC GBP (GB:THRG) has released an update.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC has announced the resignation of Mr. Glen Suarez as a non-executive Director effective from 9 August 2024, due to the increased demands of his other business commitments. The company expressed gratitude for his valuable contributions and wished him success in his future endeavors.

For further insights into GB:THRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.