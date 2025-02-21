BlackRock Reduces Stake in TT Electronics

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

The latest announcement is out from TT Electronics ( (GB:TTG) ).

TT Electronics has experienced a change in its shareholder structure as BlackRock, Inc. reported a decrease in its voting rights to below 5%. This shift in holdings could potentially impact TT Electronics’ influence in shareholder decisions and its market positioning, as BlackRock is a significant institutional investor.

More about TT Electronics

TT Electronics is a UK-based company specializing in electronics manufacturing, providing a range of products and services in the technology and engineering sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -22.08%

Average Trading Volume: 702,529

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £146.6M

