BlackRock Reduces Stake in Direct Line Insurance

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Easily identify outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Direct Line Insurance ( (GB:DLG) ) has shared an announcement.

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC has announced a notification regarding a change in its major holdings. BlackRock, Inc., a US-based investment management corporation, has reduced its voting rights in Direct Line Insurance below 5% as of December 17, 2024. This change in holdings could impact Direct Line’s shareholder structure and market positioning.

More about Direct Line Insurance

Direct Line Insurance Group PLC, based in the UK, operates within the insurance industry, providing a range of insurance products and services. The company primarily focuses on delivering general insurance products including motor, home, and business insurance solutions, catering to a diverse market segment.

YTD Price Performance: 37.72%

Average Trading Volume: 4,536,301

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.15B

See more data about DLG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.