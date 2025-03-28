BlackRock Reduces Stake in AIB Group

The latest update is out from AIB Group ( (AIBRF) ).

AIB Group plc, a non-UK issuer, has reported a change in major holdings due to BlackRock, Inc.’s acquisition or disposal of voting rights and financial instruments. As of March 26, 2025, BlackRock’s total voting rights in AIB Group have decreased to 8.47% from a previous 10.18%, indicating a reduction in their stake in the company. This change in holdings may impact AIB Group’s shareholder dynamics and could influence future corporate decisions.

More about AIB Group

YTD Price Performance: 24.38%

Average Trading Volume: 10,216

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.27B

For a thorough assessment of AIBRF stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue