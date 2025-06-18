BlackRock Increases Voting Rights in Ashmore Group

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Ashmore Group PLC ( (GB:ASHM) ) just unveiled an update.

Ashmore Group PLC has announced an increase in its voting rights holdings by BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder, following a client instruction to elect for decision-making on voting rights. This change, effective as of June 17, 2025, raises BlackRock’s total voting rights in Ashmore to 5.46%, reflecting a slight increase from the previous 5.40%. This adjustment in shareholder voting rights could influence future corporate governance decisions and reflects BlackRock’s active involvement in Ashmore’s strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ASHM) stock is a Hold with a £197.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Ashmore Group PLC stock, see the GB:ASHM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ASHM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ASHM is a Outperform.

Ashmore Group PLC’s robust financial stability and attractive valuation, including a high dividend yield, are significant strengths. However, declining revenue and cash flow, along with recent challenges in asset management, temper the overall outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ASHM stock, click here.

More about Ashmore Group PLC

Ashmore Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management. The company specializes in managing emerging market assets, offering a range of investment products and services to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,055,634

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.04B

For a thorough assessment of ASHM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.