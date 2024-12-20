BlackRock Increases Stake in Paragon Banking Group

Pick the best stocks and maximize your portfolio: Discover top-rated stocks from highly ranked analysts with Analyst Top Stocks!

Paragon Banking Group PLC ( (GB:PAG) ) has issued an announcement.

Paragon Banking Group PLC, a UK-based financial institution, has been notified of a significant change in major holdings. BlackRock, Inc. has increased its voting rights in Paragon Banking Group to 5%, crossing the previous threshold of below 5%. This acquisition reflects BlackRock’s strengthened influence within Paragon, potentially impacting the company’s strategic decisions and its market positioning.

More about Paragon Banking Group PLC

YTD Price Performance: 11.76%

Average Trading Volume: 528,735

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.48B

