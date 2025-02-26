BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in LondonMetric Property

The latest update is out from LondonMetric Property ( (GB:LMP) ).

LondonMetric Property PLC has announced a change in its major holdings, with BlackRock, Inc. adjusting its voting rights in the company. As of February 21, 2025, BlackRock’s total voting rights in LondonMetric have decreased slightly to 7.5%, down from a previous 7.77%. This change reflects a reallocation of voting rights through shares and financial instruments, potentially impacting stakeholder dynamics and market perceptions of LondonMetric’s shareholder structure.

More about LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric Property PLC is a UK-based real estate investment trust that focuses on property investment and development, primarily in the logistics and retail sectors. The company aims to deliver attractive returns through a combination of income and capital growth, targeting high-quality assets in strategic locations across the UK.

YTD Price Performance: 5.72%

Average Trading Volume: 5,451,321

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.89B

