BlackRock Adjusts Voting Rights in Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group PLC, a UK-based real estate investment trust, has announced a change in the voting rights held by BlackRock, Inc., a major shareholder. BlackRock’s total voting rights in the company have decreased slightly from 10.43% to 10.36%, reflecting a minor adjustment in its holdings. This change in voting rights could have implications for the company’s governance and decision-making processes, as BlackRock remains a significant stakeholder.

YTD Price Performance: -5.83%

Average Trading Volume: 3,177,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £4.01B

