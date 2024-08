CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its stake in CRH PLC, reaching a total of 5.14% in voting rights as of August 15, 2024. This change comes from a mix of direct and indirect voting rights, along with financial instruments such as Contracts for Difference (CFDs). The notification, which details the new holdings, was made to CRH PLC on August 16, 2024.

