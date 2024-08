CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH PLC has announced a change in share ownership, with BlackRock, Inc. now holding a total of 5.11% of voting rights. This change occurred on August 12, 2024, and was formally notified to the company the following day. The adjustment reflects both direct shareholding and financial instruments such as securities lending and contracts for difference (CFDs).

For further insights into CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.