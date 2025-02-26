Blackline Safety to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results

Blackline Safety ( (TSE:BLN) ) has issued an update.

Blackline Safety Corp. has announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on March 12, 2025, before the market opens. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results, which could provide insights into its financial health and strategic direction, potentially impacting stakeholders and its positioning in the safety technology industry.

More about Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp. is a global leader in connected safety technology, specializing in connected gas detection and lone worker safety solutions. The company focuses on enhancing safety measures across various industries through innovative technology.

YTD Price Performance: 0.74%

Average Trading Volume: 65,973

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$571.3M

