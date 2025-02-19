Blackbaud Reports 2024 Earnings and Strategic Progress

Blackbaud ( (BLKB) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Blackbaud presented to its investors.

Blackbaud, a leader in providing software solutions for social impact, operates primarily in the nonprofit and education sectors, offering tools for fundraising, financial management, and corporate social responsibility. In its latest earnings report, Blackbaud announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, highlighting a significant improvement in its financial model reflected in increased revenue and cash flow metrics. The company also achieved several milestones, including the divestment of EVERFI and addressing outstanding security litigation. Key financial metrics showed a modest increase in GAAP total revenue by 2.4% for the fourth quarter and 4.5% for the full year. The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was reported at $102.2 million, marking a slight increase, with a margin improvement of 20 basis points. However, the company also reported a GAAP net loss due to the impact of impairment and disposition charges related to EVERFI. Looking ahead, Blackbaud remains focused on driving growth and profitability, with plans to continue its stock repurchase program in 2025 and a strategic outlook to enhance its Rule of 45 metrics by 2030.