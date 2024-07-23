Black Swan Graphene Partners with Broadway for Eco-friendly Products

Black Swan Graphene Inc (TSE:SWAN) has released an update.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has entered into a strategic partnership with UK-based Broadway Colours Ltd. to enhance the commercialization of their graphene products. The collaboration will see Broadway incorporate Black Swan’s graphene nanoplatelets into their plastic manufacturing process, aiming to serve various industries like consumer goods and automotive with eco-friendly products. The deal includes joint marketing efforts to promote these innovative materials to a global market.

