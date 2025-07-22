Black Swan Graphene Expands Production Amid Commercial Success

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Black Swan Graphene Inc ( (TSE:SWAN) ).

Black Swan Graphene Inc. has announced significant progress in its commercial initiatives, particularly with its Graphene-Enhanced Masterbatch™ (GEM™) products. The company is expanding its production capacity at its Consett, UK facility, aiming to triple its output to 140 tonnes per annum. This expansion positions Black Swan as a leading global graphene producer. By leveraging partnerships with masterbatch specialists, Black Swan accelerates market adoption and focuses on innovation, while benefiting from the distribution networks of its partners.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. operates in the graphene industry, focusing on providing Graphene-Enhanced Masterbatch™ (GEM™) to the polymer sector. The company collaborates with distribution partners and masterbatch manufacturers to enhance product adoption and expand market reach.

