Black Mammoth Metals Reports Promising Silver Assay Results at Amador Property

Black Mammoth Metals ( (TSE:BMM) ) has provided an update.

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation has reported promising assay results from its recent rock chip sampling program at the Amador Silver property in Nevada, revealing an average silver content of 210 g/t and a high of 717 g/t. Encouraged by these results, the company plans to conduct further exploration, including an induced polarization survey, to identify optimal drilling locations, potentially enhancing its position in the silver mining sector.

More about Black Mammoth Metals

Black Mammoth Metals Corporation is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. The company has a diverse portfolio, including interests in silver, gold, copper, and rare earth elements across various properties in the western United States.

Average Trading Volume: 12,912

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$67.05M

