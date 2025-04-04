Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. ( (AU:BC8) ) has shared an announcement.

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. has announced the quotation of 99,793 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BC8, effective April 4, 2025. This move indicates a strategic step in the company’s financial operations, potentially enhancing its market presence and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Black Cat Syndicate Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: 75.89%

Average Trading Volume: 4,118,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$679.1M

See more insights into BC8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue