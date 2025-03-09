Black Canyon Limited Releases Half-Year Financial Report

The latest announcement is out from Black Canyon Limited ( (AU:BCA) ).

Black Canyon Limited has released its financial report for the half-year ending December 31, 2024. The report includes various financial statements and declarations, providing insights into the company’s financial performance and position. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the company’s profitability and financial health, which can impact its market positioning and future strategies.

More about Black Canyon Limited

YTD Price Performance: 6.15%

Average Trading Volume: 98,290

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$7.32M

