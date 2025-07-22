Black Canyon Limited Issues New Shares to Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Black Canyon Limited ( (AU:BCA) ) is now available.

Black Canyon Limited has announced the issuance of 517,572 fully paid ordinary shares to its directors or their nominees following the exercise of unlisted options. This move, executed without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, signifies the company’s compliance with relevant legal provisions and reflects its ongoing strategic management of equity and corporate governance.

More about Black Canyon Limited

Black Canyon Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker BCA and is involved in the production and management of mineral assets.

Average Trading Volume: 508,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$33.71M

Find detailed analytics on BCA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue