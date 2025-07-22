Black Canyon Limited Director Adjusts Investment Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Black Canyon Limited ( (AU:BCA) ) has issued an update.

Black Canyon Limited has announced a change in the interests of its director, Graham Ascough, involving the exercise of unlisted options. The director’s indirect interest in the company has increased by 178,572 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options priced at $0.28 each, which expired on July 27, 2025. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance.

