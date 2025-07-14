BKI Investment Company Reports Weekly NTA and Share Price

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from BKI Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:BKI) ) is now available.

BKI Investment Company Limited reported its weekly Pre-Tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share as $1.97, as of July 11, 2025, which is unaudited and indicative. The company’s share price closed at $1.775 on the same date. This update provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial position, reflecting its commitment to transparency and its strategy of investing in high-quality equities.

More about BKI Investment Co. Ltd.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a research-driven, listed investment company that focuses on long-term investments in profitable, high-yielding, and well-managed companies. It has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for over 20 years, offering shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio managed by Contact Asset Management.

Average Trading Volume: 431,415

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

See more data about BKI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue