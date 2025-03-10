BKI Investment Company Releases Weekly NTA Update

An update from BKI Investment Co. Ltd. ( (AU:BKI) ) is now available.

BKI Investment Company Limited announced its weekly pre-tax net tangible assets (NTA) per share as $1.79 as of March 7, 2025, with the closing share price at $1.665. This update reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency in its financial reporting, offering stakeholders insights into its current financial standing, although the figures are unaudited and indicative.

BKI Investment Company Limited is a research-driven, listed investment company focused on long-term investments in profitable, high-yielding, well-managed companies. It has been listed on the Australian Securities Exchange for over 20 years, providing shareholders access to a diversified Australian equity portfolio managed by Contact Asset Management.

YTD Price Performance: 0.79%

Average Trading Volume: 376,741

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

