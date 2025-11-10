BitMine Immersion’s Crypto Holdings Reach $13.2 Billion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BitMine Immersion Technologies ( (BMNR) ) has issued an announcement.

On November 10, 2025, BitMine Immersion Technologies announced that its crypto and cash holdings have reached $13.2 billion, including 3.5 million ETH tokens, which represents 2.9% of the total ETH supply. The company has been actively increasing its ETH holdings, acquiring 110,288 ETH tokens in the past week alone, and aims to acquire 5% of the ETH supply. BitMine is also one of the most traded stocks in the US, with an average daily trading volume of $1.6 billion. The company hosted a summit at the NYSE, highlighting Wall Street’s interest in tokenizing assets on the blockchain, which they believe will unlock new value for investors.

The most recent analyst rating on (BMNR) stock is a Buy with a $90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BitMine Immersion Technologies stock, see the BMNR Stock Forecast page.

More about BitMine Immersion Technologies

BitMine Immersion Technologies is a Bitcoin and Ethereum Network Company focused on accumulating cryptocurrency for long-term investment. Their business lines include Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining, and offering advisory and mining services. The company operates in low-cost energy regions such as Trinidad and Texas.

Average Trading Volume: 49,659,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.46B

