Bitdeer Technologies Surpasses Mining Targets and Expands AI Cloud Services in October 2025

In October 2025, Bitdeer Technologies Group reported a significant increase in its self-mining hashrate to 41.2 EH/s, surpassing its target of 40 EH/s. This was achieved through the continued deployment of SEALMINER rigs and the commencement of energization at new sites in Massillon, Ohio, and Oromia Region, Ethiopia. The company mined 511 Bitcoins, marking a 13% increase from the previous month. Bitdeer is also expanding its AI cloud services, achieving an annual recurring revenue of $8 million, and is actively working on infrastructure projects in the U.S. and Southeast Asia to enhance its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (BTDR) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bitdeer Technologies stock, see the BTDR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTDR is a Neutral.

Bitdeer Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some positive trends, the lack of profitability and unattractive valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

More about Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a leading technology company specializing in Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services. The company focuses on deploying advanced mining rigs and expanding its cloud infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-performance computing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,281,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.7B

