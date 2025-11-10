Bitdeer Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth and AI Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Bitdeer Technologies ( (BTDR) ).

Bitdeer Technologies Group reported significant financial growth in the third quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $169.7 million, marking a 173.6% increase year-over-year. The company achieved a gross profit of $40.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $43.0 million, reflecting operational efficiency gains. Bitdeer is expanding its AI strategy to capitalize on the global shortage of AI infrastructure, aiming to generate substantial revenue through its AI cloud services. The company also surpassed its self-mining target with 41.2 EH/s and commenced mass production of its SEALMINER A3 series, although development of the SEAL04 chip is delayed.

The most recent analyst rating on (BTDR) stock is a Hold with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bitdeer Technologies stock, see the BTDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BTDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTDR is a Neutral.

Bitdeer Technologies’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its weak financial performance, characterized by consistent losses and negative cash flows. While technical analysis shows some positive trends, the lack of profitability and unattractive valuation metrics weigh heavily on the score.

To see Spark’s full report on BTDR stock, click here.

More about Bitdeer Technologies

Bitdeer Technologies Group is a leading technology company specializing in Bitcoin mining and AI cloud services. The company focuses on leveraging its extensive power infrastructure and expertise in large-scale operations to address the growing global demand for computing power.

Average Trading Volume: 6,281,892

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.7B

See more data about BTDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue