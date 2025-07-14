BIT Mining Finalizes Second Phase of Ethiopian Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BIT Mining ( (BTCM) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 14, 2025, BIT Mining Limited announced the completion of the second phase of its acquisition of cryptocurrency mining data centers and Bitcoin mining machines in Ethiopia. This phase involved issuing additional shares to acquire the remaining data centers, increasing the total power capacity to 51 megawatts. The company is also shifting its focus to explore opportunities within the Solana ecosystem, aiming to capture broader market potential and align with emerging trends for long-term growth.

Spark’s Take on BTCM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BTCM is a Neutral.

BIT Mining’s overall stock score reflects substantial financial and operational challenges. The company is struggling with declining revenues and persistent losses, impacting its financial performance. Technical analysis indicates a lack of positive momentum, compounded by a negative valuation profile due to ongoing losses and no dividend yield. These factors outweigh any positive aspects, such as a stable capital structure.

More about BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited is a technology-driven cryptocurrency asset company that is strategically transitioning its core business toward Solana treasury operations. The company leverages its expertise in blockchain infrastructure to build an integrated ecosystem focused on SOL staking and ecosystem development. BIT Mining’s legacy capabilities include 7nm ASIC design, data center operations, and mining machine manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 2,855,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $63.18M

